Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of a couple of small sample sizes — the 0-3 Wild start vs. the 3-0-1 stretch produced since then, as well as the Lakers' 0-4 start heading into Target Center on Friday night — and notes the danger of putting too much emphasis on such things.

6:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a look at the 5-1 Vikings coming out of the bye week. Will the Vikings look to be more aggressive on defense — with Patrick Peterson leading the way? How much more relaxed does Kirk Cousins seem this year? And how much of a threat will the Cardinals pose on Sunday?

31:00: The Twins hired a new athletic trainer Thursday, a piece of their offseason puzzle.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports