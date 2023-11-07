Cloudy With A Few Showers Tuesday

Forecast precipitation from 6 AM Tuesday to Noon Wednesday.

As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday (even Thursday), we will be watching some weaker systems moving through the region, bringing in the potential for occasional drizzle/rain across central and southern Minnesota with snow or a rain/snow mix in northern parts of the state.

The first batch of precipitation Tuesday morning could bring through a few sprinkles or snow flakes (or even patchy drizzle) across central Minnesota, including the metro.

The highest probability of snow accumulation up north will be Tuesday Night into Wednesday morning, when some areas of far northern Minnesota near International Falls, as well as along the higher elevations of the North Shore, could see up to about 2.5" of snow.

While there is that isolated sprinkle/flurry chance Tuesday morning (through about midday) in the metro, it'll be a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures start off in the mid-30s with highs in the mid-40s. Easterly winds will increase as we head through the day.

We'll watch the potential for some light rain or snow across central and northern Minnesota on Tuesday, otherwise, a mostly cloudy day is expected statewide. Highs range from the 30s up north to the 50s in southern Minnesota.

40s And 50s For Highs Into Mid-Month

Temperatures remain in the 40s and, at times, low 50s for highs as we head through the next five days in the Twin Cities. We will see cooler air reach the region late in the week, with highs only in the low 40s on Friday and Saturday. After the rain chance Tuesday Night into Wednesday, we'll be dry for the rest of the week.

And warm weather looks to remain around as we head into the middle of the month, with highs in the 50s possible next week.

Showers Today - Shot At 60F Next Week

By Paul Douglas

What exactly is the statute of limitations on leaf-raking? Hypothetical: if a small mountain of leaves from your neighbor's yard blows onto your lawn are they obligated to rake it? So much depends on wind direction this time of year. Let it go, Paul. In fact having a few composting leaves will probably be good for my lawn.

Until further notice Old Man Winter is on a break. Yes, far northern Minnesota may pick up a couple inches of slush later this week but the metro should remain snow-free through late next week. The lowest mile of the atmosphere will be milder than 32F, meaning rain showers later today and tonight - again Friday.

It may be one of the first tell-tale signs of El Nino: a pattern that favors big (cold) storms over the western USA and Gulf Coast, with relative warmth over the Upper Midwest. After a cool spell (low to mid 40s Thursday into Sunday) weather models hint at a streak of 50s next week.

I would not for one moment be surprised to see 60F close to home next week. Yes please.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

TUESDAY: Dry start, PM showers. Wake up 38. High 48. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind E 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Damp start, clouds linger. Wake up 43. High 52. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Wake up 35. High 44. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 10-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a few sprinkles. Wake up 32. High 43. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Glimmers of sun, chilly. Wake up 31. High 40. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and brisk. Wake up 28. High 46. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, feels like October. Wake up 35. High 53. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 15-25 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 7th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 53 minutes, and 52 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 38 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Sunlight? December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 24 seconds)

*When Is Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM? December 1st (7:30 AM)

*What Is The Earliest Sunset? December 8th-14th (4:31 PM)

This Day in Weather History

November 7th

National Weather Forecast

On Tuesday, storms and snow will continue to impact parts of the western United States. A batch of mixed precipitation will also impact the Upper Midwest - and, in some areas, contain some icing. A system in the Northeast will bring rain and mixed precipitation chances.

We continue to watch heavy rain in the western United States through the middle of the week, with rain possible across the northern tier of states as well. The southern U.S. will be dry.

The heaviest snow through the middle of the week will be in the western mountain ranges, where several inches of snow could easily fall.

A 205-mph (330 kph) wind gust measured in Hurricane Otis

More from Yale Climate Connections: "As Hurricane Otis made landfall in Acapulco, Mexico, on Wednesday, October 25, as a Category 5 hurricane with 165 mph sustained winds, a wind gust of 205 mph (330 kph, or 113.3 m/s) was recorded at the port authority at Acapulco Bay. If verified, this would be one of the top 15 strongest wind gusts ever recorded globally by a ground-based instrument. Sustained winds for hurricanes in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific are typically averaged across one minute, whereas a wind gust may last as little as three seconds. Wind gusts in hurricanes are normally assumed to be about 20% stronger than sustained winds, but gust strength can vary widely. On Monday, officials of the Mexican National Tidal Service (Servicio Mareográfico Nacional del Instituto de Geofísica) posted a thread on X discussing data taken by one of their instruments in the right-front eyewall of Otis, exactly where one would expect the strongest winds to occur."

This 'living paint' traps carbon dioxide and produces oxygen

More from Anthropocene: "A new paint harnesses living bacteria to capture carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. The robust "living paint" can withstand harsh conditions, which means it could be used anywhere on Earth to trap carbon. It produces high levels of oxygen and carbon capture for at least one month despite being completely dried and then rehydrated, researchers from the University of Surrey report in the journal Microbiology Spectrum. Such biocoatings could be further developed for a variety of applications, they say, "including carbon capture, wastewater treatment and biofuel production." Bacteria are tiny but powerful workhorses, able to perform complex chemical reactions. By tweaking the genetics of various natural bacteria, researchers have engineered the microbes to produce ammonia, synthesize drugs and fuels, break down plastics, convert waste to fuel, and even produce power."

Minnesota adjusts solar incentives to prioritize low-income households

More from Energy News Network: "Xcel Energy is dedicating a bigger share of its Minnesota solar incentives to lower-income customers in response to a new state law. Since launching in 2014, Solar Rewards has provided financial incentives to help thousands of Minnesota homeowners pay for small solar installations. Over the past five years, state lawmakers, regulators, and the utility have gradually directed a larger share of Solar Rewards to income-qualified customers. The new state law increases that amount to 50% of the program's budget, up from a 30% expectation in the previous year. The tradeoff is that the program will fund fewer projects overall, as low-income customers get a larger incentive, much of it upfront, in order to help cover installation costs. While some solar companies have expressed concern that the money won't go as far, others are happy about the increased commitment to low-income customers."

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser