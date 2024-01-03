Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A house fire in St. Paul early Wednesday sent six children and one adult to the hospital with severe injuries to some of them, officials said.

Fire personnel were alerted about 1:30 a.m. to the blaze in the small house in the 1200 block of N. Arkwright Street and arrived in less than 3 1⁄ 2 minutes, said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso.

The flames were quickly doused, and fire crews located the children and the adult inside, Mokosso said.

"The occupants were rescued from the structure and brought to the exterior of the home," a statement from Mokosso read.

The condition of some of the occupants required immediate lifesaving measures from Fire Department paramedics, the statement continued.

"All seven occupants were transported to a local hospital, some in critical condition," Mokosso's statement noted.

Officials have yet to make a preliminary determination about the cause of the fire, but investigators said they do not believe the blaze's origin is suspicious.