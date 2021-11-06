Some Republican candidates for governor suggested Wednesday that Minnesota should expand legal protections for people who use guns to defend themselves amid a rise in violent crime in the Twin Cities.

"At some basic level we're going to have to take charge of our own safety," former state legislator Scott Jensen said during a debate at Minnesota State University Mankato. "We need to have a 'stand your ground' bill so that if you are minding your own business and you find yourself in harm's way, I don't want you having to prove that you tried to retreat. Take care of business."

Jensen also said people 18 or older should be allowed to carry a handgun without a permit. Minnesota law requires people to have a permit and be 21.

State Sen. Paul Gazelka echoed support for a "stand your ground" law, while pointing out that Jensen had proposed gun control legislation during his time at the Capitol.

"With lawlessness going up, I do think 'stand your ground' is something that could be done now," Gazelka said, adding that a handful of moderate members of the Senate GOP previously did not want to go down that path. "Now I feel like there's a movement where people know that they got to be able to keep their family safe."

That idea would face a nearly impossible path at the Capitol now, with Democrats in control of the House and governor's office.

