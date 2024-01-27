Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SAN ANTONIO — Jeremy Sochan had 31 points and 14 rebounds, Victor Wembanyama added 23 points and 12 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs held off Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers 116-100 on Friday night.

Simons had a season-high 40 points.

Keldon Johnson added 21 points for San Antonio, and Devin Vassell had 15. The Spurs won for the fourth time in January, their most in any month this season, to improve to 9-36.

Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Portland. The Trail Blazers have lost three of four to fall to 13-32.

The Spurs extended their lead to 18 points in the fourth quarter, their first double-digit lead since Jan. 12 against Charlotte.

Sochan had a season high in rebounds and matched a career high with four 3-pointers. Wembanyama was 7 for 18 from the field after a slow start.

Wembanyama blocked Simons' jumper straight down to the court, enabling the Spurs to gather, and set up a 3-pointer by Jones. Three possessions later, Wembanyama scored his first points on a running slam off a lob from Tre Jones.

It was the second game of a seven-game homestand for the Spurs before embarking on their annual three-week road trip necessitated by the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo occupying the Frost Bank Center.

