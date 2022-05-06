Introduction: Host Michael Rand previews the Lynx season, which starts with a big test Friday in Seattle. Can a largely veteran roster extend the Lynx's streak to 12 straight postseason appearances and compete for a championship, or will a roster squeeze and health concerns derail the season? Head coach and GM Cheryl Reeve weighs in on the challenges of building a team in this era of the WNBA.

9:00: Adversity has hit the Twins, who lost star shortstop Carlos Correa to an apparent broken finger and lost for the second consecutive night to Baltimore — the same day they learned manager Rocco Baldelli and two players are out with COVID. Will we get a look at 2017 No. 1 pick Royce Lewis in Correa's absence?

12:00: The Star Tribune's Rachel Blount joins the show to preview Saturday's Kentucky Derby, which features not one but two Minnesota horses in the field.

26:00: Keys to Game 3 for the Wild plus a curious decision by the Wolves to part ways with play-by-play voice Dave Benz.

