The Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota is in line for "plowable" snow on Tuesday and bone-chilling cold right behind, the National Weather Service said.

Just how much will fall and where is still up in the air, but there is a 70% chance that at least 2 inches of snow will fall along a line from Worthington in southwestern Minnesota to Mankato, the Twin Cities and Hayward, Wis., the Weather Service said.

Places such as Red Wing and the Wisconsin cities of Hayward, Eau Claire and Rice Lake could get as much as 6 inches, the Weather Service said.

"Uncertainty in location of heaviest snowfall totals remains due to the banding nature of the system," the Weather Service said in a Monday storm update. "Another slight shift in the overall track of the system has moved the axis of higher snowfall totals slightly further to the south and east of the Twin Cities."

The storm track could continue to shift, so "continue to monitor the forecast," the Weather Service said.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Polk, Barron and Rusk counties in Wisconsin, including the cities of Osceola, Rice Lake and Ladysmith, where 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected. In southwestern Minnesota, a winter weather advisory is in place for Cottonwood, Nobles, Jackson, Pipestone and Rock counties where 2 to 4 inches is expected.

What is certain is that most of the snow will fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., delivering slippery and hazardous conditions for afternoon commutes, the Weather Service said.

Behind the storm, the coldest air of the season will filter into the state. High temperatures in the metro and much of Minnesota will be in the teens and low 20s, with wind chill values flirting with zero on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Temperatures will moderate into the 30s later Thursday and near 40 degrees on Friday before another cooldown arrives Saturday, the Weather Service said.