A snowmobiler was killed after an accident in northern Minnesota. The Cook County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jeffrey Knaeble, 38, of Grand Marais.

Another snowmobiler came across the accident scene on Poplar Lake on Friday, according to a short press release. The sheriff's office said they believe Knaeble hit a rock and was thrown from his snowmobile.

The statement from the Sheriff's Office said it appeared that the crash happened sometime during the previous night.

Poplar Lake, on the Gunflint Trail north of Grand Marais, covers 764 acres.

The web site for the Rockwood Lodge on Poplar Lake states: "There are a lot of hidden boulders just under the surface of the water, so be careful throughout the lake."

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there were 13 snowmobile fatalities in the state during the 2022-2023 winter season. That was a sharp increase from the previous 2021-2022 season when there were 6 snowmobile deaths.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, "The Investigation is current and more details will be released in the future."