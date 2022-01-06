Bitter cold weather paired with blustery winds will blow into Minnesota on Thursday.

The dangerously chilly weather comes after a few inches of snow fell over much of Minnesota. St. Paul declared a snow emergency starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. (Here's help in knowing where to park in the Twin Cities during a snow emergency.)

A wind chill advisory is in place for most of Minnesota until 3 p.m. Thursday. Wind chills may be as frigid as 35 degrees below zero, according to the weather service.

West of Interstate 35, wind chills could drop to minus 40 degrees Thursday night and into Friday morning. Artic air and more hazardous wind chills will return Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service advised anyone outside to wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in just 10 minutes, according to the weather service.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received about 1.7 inches of snowfall, according to the weather service. Inver Grove Heights recorded 4 inches of snow.

Parts around the Duluth area saw up to 7.5 inches of snow. Winds howling at up to 45 mph across the state reduced visibility and made travel difficult earlier in the day Wednesday.

A handful of crashes and spinouts were reported Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. Plows were out statewide, the agency said.

Several school districts mainly in greater Minnesota announced late starts or were shifting students to distance learning on Wednesday due to the difficult conditions.