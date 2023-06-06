Smoked Showers With a Slight Cooling Trend

Weather Outlook Through Midday Wednesday

Here's the Weather outlook through Midday Wednesday, which shows spotty showers and storms developing across the Region on Tuesday & Wednesday. Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation forecast through the week ahead shows pockets of heavier rain possible with some of the thunderstorms through the end of the week. Some of the heaviest rains look to fall south and west of the Twin Cities.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, June 6th shows spotty showers and storms possible once again in the afternoon. Temps will warm into the mid 90s with dewpoints still hanging on in the lower 60s.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Tuesday show temps starting in the upper 60s in the with highs warming into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Spotty showers and storms will develop in the afternoon with ENE winds around 10mph to 15mph.

Weather Outlook For Tuesday

Here's the weather outlook across the region for Tuesday. High temps generally warm into the 80s across the state, which will still be nearly +5F to +15F above average. However, and easterly wind off of Lake Superior will keep temps in the 60s, which will be at or slightly below average for early June.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures through the rest of the week will be a little cooler than what we've been dealing with. We'll also see lower dewpoints, so it'll feel quite a bit nicer than it has over the last few days or at least not as uncomfortable.

Lower Dewpoints This Week

Dewpoints on Tuesday will still be a little uncomfortable with readings in the 60s, but a cool front will push through the region and allow cooler and lower dewpoints to filter in through the 2nd half of the week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities looks a little cooler through the 2nd half of the week. There could be a few spotty t-storms PM Tuesday into Wednesday and again a better chance Friday into Saturday.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows slightly cooler readings moving in as we head through the next several days. However, very summer-like readings will return as we get closer to mid-month.

Weather Outlook

Isolated showers and storms will be possible across parts of the Upper Midwest as we slide through the first full week of June. However, there appears to be another large bubble of high pressure that will settle in as we move through the end of the weekend and into early next week. This will allow things to dry out once again with sunny skies.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across much of the Central US, including the Midwest, while cooler than average temps will settle in across the Southwest.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the western half of the nation. We may see drier weather continue in the Midwest/Great Lakes as well.

Smoked Showers With a Slight Cooling Trend

By Paul Douglas

I like summer cool fronts the same way I like my steaks: rare, with a smoky aftertaste. The approach of cooler, more comfortable air sets up a surface frontal boundary that should ignite a few showers and T-storms later today. Although it won't be the heavy, steady soaking we need, for most spots today should be the wettest day of a predominately dry week. It's our best shot at rain in the near future.

In recent days smoke from fires in Canada's Quebec Province has gotten tangled up in our hazy skies, which is unusual; a symptom of the odd blocking pattern causing weather systems to stall, and even reverse course! All thanks to an "Omega Block" with storms stalled over Boston and Seattle, with a sweaty, smoky ridge of hot high pressure sandwiched in-between over the Upper Midwest.

Showers get a westward nudge tomorrow with more comfortable conditions by midweek. I see 80s this week, maybe a 70s by Sunday. Nice.

Enjoy a cooler front and free A/C. Sizzling summer heat may return later next week.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Few showers, T-storms. Winds: NE 8-13. High: 85.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms Winds: E 5-10. Low: 64.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler and drier. Clouds linger. Winds: NE 8-13. High 80.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with lower humidity. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up. 60. High 83.

FRIDAY: More humid, risk of PM thunder. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 62. High 83.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase, cooler breeze. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 64. High: 79.

SUNDAY: Sunny, breezy and comfortable. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 57. High: 77.

MONDAY: Plenty of sun, trending warmer. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 85.

This Day in Weather History

June 6th

1864: Light frost is reported in St. Paul as a chilly air mass moves over the state.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 6th

Average High: 76F (Record: 97F set in 2011)

Average Low: 58F (Record: 36F set in 1897)

Record Rainfall: 1.59" set in 1974

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 6th

Sunrise: 5:27am

Sunset: 8:55pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 28 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +1 Minute & 6 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 42 minutes

Moon Phase for June 6th at Midnight

3.5 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will be very mild from the Midwest to the Pacific Northwest, where highs will be above average by nearly +10F to +20F. Meanwhile, folks in the Southwest will be cooler than average by

National Weather Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday will be unsettled in spots across the Central US. There could also be spotty thunderstorms across the Gulf and East Coast.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Wednesday shows spotty showers and storms developing across the Plains and the Front Range of the Rockies. There could also be a few hit or miss storms along the Gulf Coast and into the Midwest.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Central Plains. There could also be a few pockets of heavier precipitation through the Intermountain-West, including parts of California.

Climate Stories

"When the Fire Came for Fort McMurray"

"In 2016, a wildfire jumped the Athabasca River and headed straight for Fort McMurray, an Alberta oil town 600 miles south of the Arctic Circle. In this excerpt from 'Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World,' John Vaillant chronicles the moment the blaze enters town, forcing nearly 90,000 people to flee in what remains the largest, most rapid single-day evacuation in the history of modern fire. The dominant forest type on the Boreal Plain is known as mixed-wood forest, and three of its most common species—balsam poplar, aspen, and black spruce—grow in dense groves in and around Fort McMurray. Of these three, black spruce is the most volatile—so volatile, in fact, that boreal firefighters call it "gas on a stick." With branches that grow all the way to the forest floor, these trees, already sticky with flammable sap, have their ladder fuels built in. Black spruce evolved to burn and will do so ferociously, with little provocation. Aspen and poplar, meanwhile, have been called "asbestos trees." With their moisture-laden leaves and relatively pulpy, water- retaining wood, they can function almost like a brake on forest fires—to the point that Indigenous communities encourage aspen groves around popular hunting and fishing camps, a practice some settler communities have imitated."

See more from Outside HERE:

"Why you need to plan now to photograph 2024's 'Great North American Eclipse'"

"Capturing the precious moments at the peak of a total solar eclipse is on the bucket list of most photographers, let alone astrophotographers – and the next one is in North America. Lasting just a few minutes, totality is when the moon moves across the sun to perfectly block its light, exposing the latter's tenuous, textured outer atmosphere called the solar corona. On April 8, 2024, one of the longest totalities in over a decade will be visible from within a 120-mile-wide, 10,000-mile-long path of totality stretching from the Pacific coast of Mexico to the Atlantic coast of Canada via 15 US states. Meanwhile, the whole of North America will experience a partial solar eclipse. It's going to be a massive event."

See more from Digital Camera World HERE:

"There Are 8 Boundaries For a Safe Planet. To Be Fair, Earth Would Fail 7 of Them"

"Humanity's consumption comes at a cost to a wide variety of planetary systems that depend on one another for sustainability. Like dominoes, instability in one leans heavily on others in line, creating a set of boundaries that can cause serious problems if breached. Past studies have warned our appetites have stressed at least a few of these boundaries to breaking point. Yet as handy as it is to interpret our global ecology in such a way, it fails to consider the accessibility we may have – and often don't have – to necessary resources. According to a new report by a large international team of researchers, when fairness and justice is taken into account for each field, major components of our planet's life-support systems fail not for just a couple of boundaries, but on at least seven out of eight counts."

See more from Science Alert HERE:

