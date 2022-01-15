CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Malachi Smith hit a game-tying layup with 1:02 remaining and added two free throws with 7 seconds left to lift Chattanooga to a 71-69 victory over Furman in Southern Conference action on Saturday.

Smith finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Mocs (14-4, 4-1). Grant Ledford hit three 3-points and scored 13 off the bench. Silvio De Sousa added 11 points and seven boards.

Jalen Slawson topped Furman with 22 points and he hit two free throws to give the Paladins (12-7, 4-2) a 69-67 lead with 1:35 left to play. Mike Bothwell had 15 points, while Alex Hunter scored 13.

