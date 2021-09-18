CONWAY, Ark. — Breylin Smith threw four first-half touchdown passes and Central Arkansas beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-23 on Saturday night.

Smith finished 31-of-42 passing for 329 yards. Three different receivers had a touchdown catch from inside the 7, and Tyler Hudson's 19-yard touchdown catch stretched the Bears' lead to 28-3 with about a minute to play before halftime.

Lujuan Winningham led Central Arkansas (1-2) with six receptions for 96 yards. Darius Hale had a pair of short-yardage TD runs in the fourth quarter and finished with 76 yards rushing.

Kierre Crossley had two touchdown runs and 82 yards rushing to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-1). Andre Fuller had a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown that pulled the Golden Lions to 31-23 with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter.

