KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda each drove in two runs, leading Devin Smeltzer and the Minnesota Twins past the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Friday night.

Garlick put Minnesota on the scoreboard with an RBI single in a three-run first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the second. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Miranda had two hits, including a two-run double with two outs in the eighth that made it 6-3.

Smeltzer (1-0) allowed one run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings, throwing 74 pitches in his second major league start this season. He walked one and did not record a strikeout.

Jhoan Duran worked 1 2/3 hitless innings to set up Emilio Pagán for his sixth save. Pagán gave up three hits in the ninth, including Emmanuel Rivera's solo homer.

Carlos Santana also had a solo shot for the Royals.

