A small plane crashed Thursday in a central Pennsylvania neighborhood, and it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, authorities said.

The crash in West Caln occurred around 1:30 p.m., according to police. The plane apparently went down just minutes after taking off from nearby Chester County Airport and ended up between a home and some trees.

The cause of the crash and how many people were aboard was not immediately known.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was under investigation.