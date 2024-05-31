BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been released from the hospital after he was shot in an assassination attempt.
Most Read
-
Police officer, civilian and shooter dead, and responders wounded in Minneapolis shooting
-
Do Minnesota Democrats do better in years when Amy Klobuchar is on the ballot?
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former US president convicted of felony crimes
-
Historic Wolves season ends with Game 5 loss to Mavericks
-
Souhan: The Wolves just lost to a master craftsman