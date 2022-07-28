Sleep Number shares rose 18% Thursday, sharply rebounding from a drubbing in after-hours trading the evening before when investors digested the company's latest quarterly results.

The Minneapolis-based maker of smart beds reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, but executives also lowered their outlook for the rest of the year.

Investors had driven the company's shares to 52-week lows this month. But the buying frenzy in Sleep Number shares Thursday showed that investors zeroed in on signs that the company had passed some difficulties.

"Demand improved in June and July from its low point in May when consumer confidence reached record lows and the company tweaked its offering to showcase value," Seth Basham, analyst at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a report.

Sleep Number shares closed at $42.92, the highest level since early June.

For much of 2018 and 2019, Sleep Number shares traded in a range of $35 to $50. They spiked to more than $140 in March 2021 as consumers spent on home goods.

Consumer sentiment shifted this year to services such as travel and dining out, leading to slower performance and declining share values across the retail sector.

Sleep Number is working through a backlog of orders for high-end smart beds. But it was able to cut the backlog in half to around $100 million during the April-through-June quarter.

Because the backlog was skewed to higher-priced beds, deliveries in the second quarter "represented a stronger-than-average profit profile," company CEO Shelly Ibach told analysts Wednesday evening.

Sleep Number earned $1.54 a share in the quarter, a 75% increase from a year ago. Revenue grew 13% to $549 million.

But executives said they expect low single-digit sales growth for full-year 2022. They also cut the full-year profit forecast from $5 to $6 a share to $3 to $4 a share.

"If consumer sentiment improves, we would expect to benefit from that change in the environment," Ibach said. "But we think it's prudent to not assume that as we head into the back half."

Sleep Number will introduce the Climate360 smart bed in October. The new bed helps moderate temperature for more and better sleep. And as the football season kicks off, the company will lean on its partnership with the NFL and direct more of its marketing at consumers ready to buy now.

Star Tribune reporter Patrick Kennedy contributed to this report.