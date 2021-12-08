LONG BEACH, Calif. — Colin Slater scored 21 points as Long Beach Statebeat Bethesda 102-69 on Wednesday night. Jordan Roberts added 20 points for the Beach.

Slater shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. He added seven assists.

Joel Murray had 11 points for Long Beach State (3-6). Aboubacar Traore added 11 points and 20 rebounds.

Sam Skipper had 25 points for the Flames. Tyler Goodlow added 11 points.

