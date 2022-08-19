CHICAGO — Already a game down to the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky took another blow Friday when star Kahleah Copper exited practice with what appeared to be a non-contact injury ahead of Saturday's elimination game.

Copper was dribbling off a screen during a drill when she went to the floor, grabbing her lower right leg in apparent pain. The wing walked off the court on her own and spent several minutes with a trainer. Copper visibly favored her right leg while walking to the locker room while teammate Candace Parker encouraged her to walk fully "heel to toe" to keep ankle and calf loose.

Coach James Wade repeatedly declined to provide any information about Copper's injury following Friday's practice at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield.

"We are fine," Wade said in response to questions about Copper's mobility and availability for Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

"There was no incident," he added when asked about Copper's exit from practice.

Copper's teammates were optimistic about the apparent injury.

"I looked in her eyes, she's good," veteran Allie Quigley said. "She's fine."

Copper's right leg was a target of concern following a pair of collisions in the third quarter of Game 1. The wing stayed down for a full play after former teammate Stefanie Dolson knocked her to the ground with a block.

Copper crashed to the ground after colliding with Sabrina Ionescu one play later, lightly favoring her right leg on the sideline when play was whistled dead.

Although Copper stayed in the game through the final buzzer, she faded in the final minutes of the loss, taking only three shots in the fourth quarter after leading the team with 19 points through the first three quarters.

The road to a repeat runs through Copper, who led the team in regular-season scoring (15.7 points) after winning Finals MVP in 2021. The Sky are at their best when Copper and Courtney Vandersloot are balanced in their attack of the rim. With the pair slashing from either wing, the game opens up for the rest of the offense.

"Listen, let's live with the reality right now," Parker said. "Obviously we're better when we're whole. (Copper) brings energy. She's one of our starters. We're hoping for the best and hoping that she's alright."

