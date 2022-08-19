New York Liberty (16-20, 10-8 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (26-10, 15-3 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Sky host the New York Liberty.

The Sky have gone 15-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.5% from downtown, led by Azura Stevens shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Liberty are 10-8 against conference opponents. New York is 8-12 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahleah Copper is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Sky. Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Sabrina Ionescu is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Liberty. Natasha Howard is averaging 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 5-5, averaging 88.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Liberty: Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.