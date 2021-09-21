MADISON, Wis. — Another pedestrian has been struck and killed on a main thoroughfare in Madison.

Monday night's crash on E. Washington Avenue is the sixth pedestrian death on the corridor this year, even though the city has tried to crack down on speeding on the avenue.

According to police, the man who was struck about 8 p.m. was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car that hit him remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Since reckless driving, speeding and drag racing on East Washington increased last year, the city has tried to improve safety, the State Journal reported.

The speed limit was reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph on one section of the avenue and from 35 mph to 30 mph on another segment of the thoroughfare.

To improve safety, the number of travel lanes has also been temporarily reduced during certain days and hours, and higher-visibility crosswalks have been installed.