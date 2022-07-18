Six female athletes who have left their mark on Minnesota sports will serve as grand marshals for the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade, the marquee event on the opening day of the 2022 Aquatennial.

The colorful parade featuring floats, marching bands and a variety of groups from all over the state will step off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and run down Nicollet Mall from 12th Street to 4th Street. Chris Carr and Company from K-102 Radio will emcee the festivities from a perch at 11th Street and Nicollet Mall.

"The CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade is an annual favorite and a terrific way to kick off the Aquatennial festivities," said Leah Wong, vice president of external relations for the Minneapolis Downtown Council. "We are thrilled to continue the celebration of Title IX's 50th anniversary as we welcome thousands to downtown Minneapolis to enjoy incredible parade units and great entertainment."

Title IX is a landmark civil rights law passed in 1972 that bans sex-based discrimination in federally funded education and activities.

Among this year's grand marshals is University of Minnesota women's head basketball coach Lindsay Whalen, who as a player won two Olympic gold medals and four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx.

Others being honored include:

Jessie Stomski Seim, a former WNBA player and current General Counsel at the Prairie Island Indian Community

Fartun Osman, who the NCAA honored with the 2022 Legacy Award for her activism work in Minneapolis and served as head coach of the Somali women's national basketball team

Lisa Lissimore, retired associate director of the Minnesota State High School League

Peg Brenden, a tennis player who in the 1970s became one of the first young women in Minnesota to earn a varsity letter

Tasha Feigh, a longtime athlete with the adapted sports program in the Osseo School District and five-time gold medal winner in gymnastics at the 2018 Special Olympic USA Games

"As a company committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, we're excited that this year's parade will feature outstanding Minnesota women athletes as Grand Marshals to honor the 50th anniversary of Title IX," said Christe Singleton, CenterPoint Energy's vice president of Minnesota gas.

The Aquatennial, the official summer celebration in Minneapolis, runs Wednesday through Saturday. A full schedule of events can be found at https://www.aquatennial.com/events/.