Potholes have been particularly bad on Minneapolis streets this spring, but none compare to the crater that appeared Sunday in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

A sinkhole roughly 10 feet deep and 5 feet wide opened up in the middle of the intersection of W. 27th Street and Girard Avenue S.

"And yet another terrifying landmark on my way to work," wrote Frances Kittery on Facebook.

Others also commented on the sight, which became a mini tourist attraction Sunday.

"Right close to my apartment," Olivia Hope Matteo posted on social media along with photos of the deep divot. "A big huge sinkhole in the middle of the street."

Public works crews placed barriers around the hole on Sunday.

"Crews will be on site this morning to determine, the best we can, the reason for the sinkhole," said city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

The problem comes as public works crews have been tackling a plethora of potholes. The city even pledged $1 million extra to fill Minneapolis' pockmarked streets.