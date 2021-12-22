WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 23 points as UNC Wilmington beat Campbell 65-58 on Wednesday.

Mike Okauru had 17 points and seven rebounds for UNC Wilmington (6-5).

Austin McCullough had 15 points for the Fighting Camels (7-4). Jordan Whitfield added 13 points and Ricky Clemons had 11 points and eight rebounds.

