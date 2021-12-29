WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jaylen Sims and Shykeim Phillips scored 17 points apiece as UNC Wilmington narrowly beat Delaware 70-68.

Mike Okauru added 15 points for the Seahawks.

Both teams were playing their first Colonial Athletic Association game of the season.

Amari Kelly had seven rebounds and three blocks for UNC Wilmington (7-5, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fourth straight game.

Dylan Painter scored a season-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Fightin' Blue Hens (9-5, 0-1). Ryan Allen added 17 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com