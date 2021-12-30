OREM, Utah — Airion Simmons had a career-high 21 points as Abilene Christian stretched its win streak to 10 games, narrowly beating Utah Valley 80-76 on Thursday night.

The game was the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Cameron Steele had 17 points and nine rebounds for Abilene Christian (10-2, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Blaze Nield scored a career-high 27 points plus 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (9-4, 0-1). Fardaws Aimaq added 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Le'Tre Darthard had 13 points.

