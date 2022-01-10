NICO LOSINSKI

Simley • swimming

Losinski thrives by motivating himself. A lack of competition at times makes him dig deep within to stay among the state's best in the pool.

The senior won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events and was on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams in the bronze division of the Maroon & Gold Invitational on Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

He won the 500 with a time of 4 minutes, 42.87 seconds, more than 20 seconds ahead of the runner-up. He was nearly six seconds ahead of the second-place finisher in the 200.

"I excel on the back end of my races, bringing it home," Losinski said. "I have to give my coach a lot of the credit. She is the mastermind behind everything."

Losinski is the two-time defending Class 1A champion in the 500 freestyle. He holds the fastest time in the state in the event.

"Me and the rest of the coaching staff are always trying to think up new sets to challenge him," Simley coach Lynn Newton said. "He is competitive and so smart at racing."

TESSA JOHNSON

St. Michael-Albertville • basketball

The junior guard, coming off a broken femur, had her fourth 30-point game of the season. "Tessa is never satisfied with her game and is in the gym nonstop working on her game and helping others," Knights coach Kent Hamre said. She is averaging 23.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

DYLAN GODBOUT

Hill-Murray • hockey

Godbout is on quite a run. He has 11 goals and five assists in his past six games as the Pioneers have climbed to No. 4 in the Class 2A rankings. "Dylan leads by work ethic and contributes on our special teams as well," Hill-Murray coach Bill Lechner said of Godbout, who has committed to play for Wisconsin in college.

GRACE SQUIRES

White Bear Lake • gymnastics

Squires, a senior, recorded a score of 36.85 to win the all-around competition in the Minnesota Girls' Gymnastics Officials Association meet. "Grace is a very clean and powerful gymnast, which makes her so fun to watch," Bears coach Kelly Rivers said.

JADEN BURANDT

Anoka • wrestling

A senior co-captain, Burandt improved his record to 22-6 by going unbeaten at 195 pounds in The Clash XIX in La Crosse, Wis. He won all six of his matches in the two-day tournament, two by pin, two by technical fall, one by forfeit, one by major decision.

CELIA MIDTBO

Minneapolis • hockey

The junior forward ignited Minneapolis' offense in back-to-back 10-goal games. She had six goals and four assists and has scored nine goals in her past three games. "She has smooth hands and a quick release," Minneapolis coach Sarma Ozmen said.

BRADY HELGREN

Edina • basketball

Helgren turned in back-to-back outstanding performances. A 6-9 senior forward, Helgren had 38 points and 20 rebounds in a 71-52 victory over Champlin Park and followed with 26 points and 13 rebounds in a 70-57 triumph over Bloomington Jefferson.

