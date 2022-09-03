Simley quarterback Caden Renslow knew better. The senior engaged in some shenanigans after a first-quarter play Friday and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Teammate Gavin Nelson could laugh it off following the Spartans' 20-0 victory at St. Louis Park.

"He's a hockey player, too, so sometimes he likes to act a little tougher than he should be as our quarterback," Nelson said.

Renslow wasn't so forgiving, saying, "That's not me."

When it comes to an identity, Simley wants to be physical and smart. To get retribution with the pads.

"We run hard, we smack you in the mouth and when you start coming up, we'll throw to our athletes when they get behind you," Renslow said. "We're a double-headed dragon."

Friday's game brought together two teams representing different classes. Simley, a Class 4A state tournament qualifier last fall, punched above its weight class and knocked out the Class 5A Orioles for the second consecutive season opener.

Simley led 7-0 after the first quarter. By halftime, Nelson and Renslow had rumbled for touchdowns and Orono had built a 20-0 lead.

Nelson runs with the physicality that won him a second consecutive Class 2A wrestling state tournament championship at 220 pounds last season. He is committed to the Gophers wrestling team.

"I love to try and bring the intensity," Nelson said.

Teammates feed off Nelson's energy.

"He doesn't stop; he doesn't give up," Renslow said. "That's what our identity is. Hard-nosed football."

Renslow did his best Nelson impression on a 10-yard scoring run with less than 30 seconds remaining before halftime. Renslow tucked the ball and took off. He lost his helmet as he fell across the goal line with beaten St. Louis Park defenders on his back.

The situation felt all too familiar to St. Louis Park coach Jason Foster. In the first game last season, Simley led 32-12 at halftime, then never scored again.

"That's a tough, physical team, and they run the ball well," said Foster, who drew encouragement from his team's second-half defensive performance.

"We'll put it behind us, figure out what we need to do better," Foster said, "and put our best foot forward next week."