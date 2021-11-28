JONESBORO, Ark. — Desi Sills had 18 points as Arkansas State got past Kansas City 66-55 on Sunday.

Norchad Omier had 10 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas State (4-2). Markise Davis added 10 points.

Josiah Allick had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Roos (3-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com