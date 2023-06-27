FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio has won a second term in office, receiving 56.17% of ballots cast and narrowly clearing the threshold for avoiding a runoff in the West African nation, electoral officials said Tuesday.

Main opposition candidate Samura Kamara immediately disputed the results showing he had received 41.16% of the vote in Saturday's election.

''It is a sad day for our beloved country,'' Kamara tweeted after the announcement. ''It is a frontal attack on our fledgling democracy. These results are NOT credible and I categorically reject the outcome so announced by the electoral commission.''

To win in the first round of voting and avoid a runoff, the top contender had to secure 55% of the vote.

Supporters of both parties had claimed to have won in recent days, with Kamara saying earlier that he was on an ''irreversible path to an overwhelming victory.'' He also alleged that security forces had opened fire Sunday on a celebration at his party's headquarters, though police denied having fired live bullets.

Bio has faced increasing criticism because of debilitating economic conditions that Kamara pledged to improve. Nearly 60% of Sierra Leone's population of more than 7 million are facing poverty, with youth unemployment being one of the highest in West Africa.