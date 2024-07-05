Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A standoff in which police exchanged fire with a suspect in Bloomington has ended with a man surrendering and taken into custody.

Police from neighboring Richfield responded to a residence on the 8700 block of 12th Avenue S. just after midnight Friday after Bloomington police got a call about a suicide threat.

Upon arrival, there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and "a man in crisis," according to a statement from Bloomington police.

Richfield officers responded to the call because Bloomington officers were responding to a burglary at a jewelry store, the statement said.

Bloomington Emergency Response Unit negotiators went to the scene and spoke by telephone with the 36-year-old suspect holed up in the residence. At about 4 a.m., the suspect came outside and was arrested without further incident, Bloomington police said.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed it responded early Friday to a "use-of-force" incident and is now investigating.

It was not immediately clear if anybody was injured.



