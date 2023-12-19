Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man was shot to death Monday night in a home in north Minneapolis, officials said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of N. 44th Avenue, police said.

Officers and emergency medical responders provided immediate aid to the man, but he died at the scene, according to police.

"Due to the nature and means of the injury, MPD homicide Investigators responded to begin a suspicious death investigation," Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said in a statement. "Individuals inside the residence when officers arrived are talking with investigators."

Police have yet to identify the man other than to say he was in his 30s.