Minneapolis police say an early-morning fight at northeast Minneapolis' Quarry Shopping Center likely precipitated the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Police say they responded to the shooting call at 3:45 a.m. — hours before the shops in the busy retail mall opened — and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The person, who has not been identified, died at HCMC, despite life-saving efforts starting with police on scene.

Citing preliminary information, police say they believe a "physical altercation" led to a gun being fired. It remains unclear who fired.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old man who was "involved" and remained on the scene on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects before they've been charged with a crime.