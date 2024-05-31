Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in St. Paul's North End neighborhood died Thursday, marking the 10th homicide in the capitol city this year.

St. Paul Police Department Sgt. Mike Ernster said in a press release that the man died Thursday afternoon. No arrests have been announced.

Ernster says officers found the man around 2:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Simcoe Street after someone reported a shooting. He was inside a vehicle that crashed into a yard, and suffered bullet wounds to his neck and head.

Fire department medics took the man to Regions Hospital where he died hours later. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release his identity and cause of death after an autopsy.

This marks the 10th homicide in St. Paul this year. There were 15 by this time last year, according to a Star Tribune database.