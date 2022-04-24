An argument between two 30-something male roommates in St. Cloud ended in a shooting and arrest over the weekend.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of Cape West Court about 1 a.m. Saturday, according to news release from Cmdr. Brett Mushatt. Their investigation found that the men, one age 32 and another 30, got in an argument and one of them produced a gun.

Mushatt did not say who fired the weapon, but during a struggle the gun went off and struck the 32-year-old, who was taken to the hospital with nonfatal injuries. He was booked at Stearns County jail after treatment and is being held for threats of violence.

"The details of the shooting are still under investigation," Muschatt wrote in the release.