A man is dead and two other people are recovering from their injuries following a shooting at an apartment building in south Minneapolis.

Officers went to the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue S. about 8:15 p.m. and found two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. They also found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot, police said.

The two men were transported by ambulance to HCMC. One of the men died at the hospital. The woman was taken to HCMC in a private vehicle, police said.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting not far from Loring Park, but preliminary information indicates the shooting may have been the result of a previous altercation between one or more people who knew each other, a statement from Minneapolis police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anybody with information can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or reach out to crimestoppersmn.org.