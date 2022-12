Shooting at Mall of America

Officials locked down the west wing of the Mall of America after a shooting was reported on the first floor of Nordstrom on Friday. The mall was put on lockdown just after 8 p.m. It was lifted about 8:45, at which point the mall closed for the night and asked remaining customers to head home.