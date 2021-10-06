RACINE, Wis. — A person who shot and wounded a federal agent in Racine Wednesday has apparently taken his own life, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The agency was leading a task force which was attempted to serve a warrant when the when an individual opened fire and one officer was struck, federal officials said.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries, the Marshals Service said.

"Members of the task force did not fire, but the subject apparently took his own life," according to a statement from the federal agency.

Racine police say the federal agent was participating in a "multi-jurisdictional" operation.

FBI spokesman Leonard Peace in Milwaukee says his agency is currently in Racine investigating a shooting incident involving a federal officer.

Authorities earlier advised residents living nearby to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved.

No other details were released.