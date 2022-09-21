Shohei Ohtani seems to love hitting at Target Field. The Angels' unique two-way player owns a .417 batting average in six career games in Minneapolis, with a home run in both 2019 and 2021. But he's never pitched in the Twins' home park.

That figures to change this weekend — most likely on Friday.

The Angels have not yet announced their pitching plans for their three-game series this weekend, but Ohtani has started every sixth game for the Angels since Aug. 21. He has pitched every Saturday in September, but each of those starts was preceded by an off day earlier in the week; the Angels have had no off days this week, making Friday the most likely Target Field debut for last season's Cy Young and AL Most Valuable Player Award winner.

Ohtani is a prime candidate for both awards again this year, too, with a 2.43 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 148 innings. The Angels have won his past four starts, and Ohtani has posted an 0.67 ERA and held hitters to a .179 average in those starts.

The Twins have faced Ohtani on the mound only once, in 2018 in Angels Stadium. Ohtani, then a rookie, allowed one run on three hits over 6⅓ innings, outdueling a fellow rookie, Twins righthander Fernando Romero.

Gray should be done for season

With 16 days remaining in the 2022 regular season, Sonny Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Go ahead and do the math on the chances he'll pitch again.

Yet Gray, an intense competitor who has pitched brilliantly despite a nagging hamstring injury this month, isn't ready to give up, not while the Twins are mathematically alive in the AL Central race.

"He mentioned to me — he's going to stay locked in mentally [and] rehab himself back," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "[If] we run off some wins and end up [erasing their seven-game deficit], he wants to get ready to pitch. If it's the last game of the year, it's the last game of the year. Everything we do between now and then will dictate whether or not that's going to happen."

If a miraculous turnaround, which would likely require a 15-game winning streak to close the season, doesn't happen, "I don't see him pitching [again]," Baldelli said. But he admires the never-give-up attitude, he added.

"The guy is a tough man. He doesn't get distracted by much," Baldelli said, noting that even when Gray's hamstring became too painful Monday to throw a full-speed fastball, he was willing to pitch "at half-strength and [throwing] 88 mph if he has to and finding ways to manipulate the ball to get outs in other ways."

The veteran righthander will refrain from any physical activity until at least the weekend, then develop a rehab plan. Doctors "said literally the best thing to do is to do nothing," Gray explained, "which is hard for me because I'm a mover."

Gray, acquired just before spring training in a trade with Cincinnati, said he is reluctant to evaluate his first season as a Twin right now, but he has been encouraged by how well he pitched, especially since returning from a pectoral muscle injury in mid-June.

Gray owns a 3.08 ERA for the season, which, with the exception of Johan Santana's three-year run from 2004-06, is lower than any Twins pitcher with 20 or more starts in a season in the past 30 years.

"When I'm on the mound and when I'm pitching, I still feel like I'm one of the best," Gray said, though emphasizing he's still trying to learn how to be even better. "I feel very, very, very good, very comfortable, very confident. It's something that's important to remember, that when I'm out there, I'm one of the best. Now, I'm trying to put myself in the best position to be out there more."

Megill cleared

Gray's absence opened a roster spot for reliever Trevor Megill, who missed the weekend after developing symptoms of COVID-19 late last week. The Twins, concerned that they might not have enough bullpen help for the five-games-in-four-days series in Cleveland, placed him on the COVID list.

But Megill consistently tested negative, and MLB cleared him to return Tuesday.

The move means Ronny Henriquez, who made his major league debut Monday, will remain on the roster for now.

Dereck Rodriguez, who initially replaced Megill and pitched 3⅔ innings in Saturday's second game of a doubleheader, cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent outright back to Class AAA St. Paul.

Ohtani coming to town

