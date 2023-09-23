SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Shawn Shipman scored on runs of 61 and 71 yards and Tak Tateoka found Jacob Wildermuth from 26 yards out with nine seconds left to lift St. Thomas-Minnesota to a 35-28 win over Morehead State in the Pioneer League opener for both schools Saturday.

The Tommies (2-2) struck quickly in the third quarter to take the lead. Shipman raced 61 yards to cap a four-play, 75-yard drive to pull St. Thomas even, then took the lead when Matthew Rink recovered a blocked punt at the 2 and carried it in for the score.

Carter Cravens found Caleb Tillman from 9-yards out to get the Eagles (1-2) even at 14-all with 6:33 left in the third quarter only to see Shipman break free on a 71-yard romp less than a minute later to put St. Thomas back in front. Caleb Ramseur capped an 11-play, 84-yard drive by punching in from the 3 to pull Morehead State even at 21-all through three quarters.

The Tommies marched 70 yards in seven plays to take the lead, 28-21 after Patrick Wagner scored from the 2 with 13:01 to play. The Eagles answered once again, driving 83 yards in 12 plays with Ramseur running the final 16 yards to make it 28-all with 1:52 left to play.

Shipman finished with 16 carries and 204 yards to lead St. Thomas. Andrew McElroy caught five passes for 92 yards. Tateoka was 10 of 16 for 127 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Cravens completed 20 of 44 passes for 295 yards and two scores to lead Morehead State. Ramseur carried 12 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns and Kyle Daly caught six passes for 107 yards.

