Sleep Number shares fell 10% Thursday morning after the company revealed disappointing first-quarter results and lowered expectations for the rest of the year.

The Minneapolis-based maker of smart beds cited inflationary pressures and ongoing difficulty getting chip components for the change in outlook.

"These conditions require us to maintain constant focus and real-time agility across our business," Shelly Ibach, the company's chief executive, told analysts on a conference call Wednesday evening.

Shares in Sleep Number were trading around $46.25 at mid-morning, a level last seen in July 2020. For much of 2018 and 2019, Sleep Number shares traded in a range or $35 to $50.

Sleep Number saw its sales and profits rise sharply in the middle of 2020 as consumers who hunkered down at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic spent heavily on home improvements, including on bedding and other comforts. The company's shares soared in late 2020 and early 2021, peaking around $143 in March 2021.

But that consumer spending pattern is now reversing as people return to offices and other pre-pandemic living habits.

Peter Keith, an analyst at Piper Sandler who covers the mattress and home goods industries, wrote earlier this month that mattress sales across the industry were weak last month. "Recent foot traffic analysis shows a drop in traffic at goods retailers in March and a pick-up in traffic at service providers," Keith wrote.

He also wrote that home-goods manufacturers would likely be hurt by the recent sharp rise in mortgage rates, which in the past dampened spending on home improvements.

After Sleep Number released its results, Keith downgraded his outlook for its shares to "neutral." "Results are likely going to be quite messy well into 2023," he said.

Sleep Number said it earned $2.1 million in the three months ended April 2, down 95% from $66.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Its per-share profit of 9 cents missed the analysts' consensus estimate of 33 cents and Sleep Number's own guidance of 30 to 40 cents.

Revenue was $527 million, down 7% and below analysts' estimate of $534 million.

"External factors continue to disrupt global supply and weaken consumer confidence, resulting in increased business complexity and volatility," Ibach said, citing the Omicron variant of coronavirus and Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Sleep Number executives three months ago signaled that the first quarter would be the most challenging of the new fiscal year, though they expected to surpass 2021 profit levels.

But on Wednesday, they said they now expect full-year per-share profit of $5 to $6, below last year's $6.16. The new forecast assumes flat to low single-digit demand growth the balance of the year.

Last month, the board of directors at Sleep Number elected Ibach as the chairman of the board. She'll add the additional title at the company's annual meeting on May 12. Current chairman Jean-Michel Valette will remain on the board and Michael Harrison was become lead independent director.