Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the Goodhue County sheriff's deputy who shot and wounded a man in Red Wing last week.

Deputy Steve Sutton-Brown is on standard administrative leave with pay pending an investigation into the incident. Sutton-Brown has worked in law enforcement for 19 years.

BCA officials say Sutton-Brown fired three times at 24-year-old Fernando Javier Carbajal of Red Wing after Carbajal allegedly drove a white SUV into a utility pole and rushed at the deputy once he arrived on the scene.

Carbajal is charged with three counts of assault, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer. He posted bail on Monday after an initial court appearance.

Sutton-Brown broke his foot during the alleged scuffle with Carbajal. He was taken to the hospital and released.

There is no police video of the incident, according to the BCA. Sutton-Brown was wearing a sweatshirt at the time and responded to the call in an unmarked police car with emergency lights flashing. A witness took video of the altercation but stopped before Sutton-Brown shot Carbajal.