ALTO, Ga. — Sheriff's deputies who were serving a warrant in another county shot and killed two people in northeast Georgia on Tuesday.

The Forysth County Sheriff's Office said deputies were serving an arrest warrant on a sex offender for violating the conditions of his probation in the Banks County town of Alto.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said deputies arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. When they entered the home after 11 a.m., deputies shot and killed two people.

Officials did not say what happened before deputies entered the home. Neither the GBI nor sheriff's officials said why the deputies shot the people. Both died before they could be taken to a hospital.

No deputies were injured.

Banks County sheriff's deputies were present but not involved in the shooting. It's not unusual for law enforcement officers to serve a warrant in another jurisdiction in Georgia.

The GBI is performing autopsies on the people who died. Their names will be released after relatives are notified, the GBI said.

The GBI didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking further information, including whether either of the people who were killed were armed.

The GBI is investigating, as is typical for most police shootings in Georgia. The Banks County district attorney will decide whether criminal charges are merited after the investigation is complete.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.