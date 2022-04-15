STAFFORD, Va. — The owner of a home day care in Virginia is facing charges after three young children in the facility's care were exposed to THC, authorities said Friday.

A deputy responded in March to a hospital in Stafford where three 1-year-old children had been taken after their parents observed lethargic behavior and glassy, bloodshot eyes, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The hospital confirmed each child had been exposed to tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

A detective then went to the day care and collected "gold fish crackers" from around the high chairs of the toddlers, the news release said. These crackers were sent to a lab, which confirmed the presence of THC.

The 60-year-old day care owner turned herself in Thursday on three counts of cruelty and injury to children and was released on a $2,000 bond, according to the news release. Court records did not list an attorney who could speak for her.