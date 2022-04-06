ANDERSON, S.C. — A former employee shot and wounded two workers at an industrial plant in South Carolina before taking his own life, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson County. Two people were wounded, and one remained on life support Wednesday, investigators said.

Sheriff Chad McBride said about 30 employees were in the plant the time of the shooting. The workers fled to a nearby business, McBride said. He indicated during a press briefing that the two victims were employed at the plant.

Bruce D. Vandermosten Jr., 51, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was a former employee at the plant, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

Investigators haven't determined why Vandermosten came to his former business. McBride said he didn't appear to intentionally pick out either victim.

Fraenkische is a German company that makes pipes and has about two dozen locations around the world.