An 18-year-old man called law enforcement in western Wisconsin and confessed to fatally shooting another man, officials said.

The shooting occurred Friday night in Siren, according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel attempted to resuscitate the shot man, but he was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The shot man was identified as Aaron Holmstrom, 37, of Siren.

The suspected shooter, also from Siren, remains jailed pending charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Details about what led to the shooting have yet to be disclosed.