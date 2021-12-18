YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Chris Shelton came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Youngstown State to an 83-54 win over Division III Westminster (PA) on Saturday.

Dwayne Cohill had 12 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (7-3), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 12 points. Tevin Olison had 11 points.

Daniel Ritter had 13 points and six rebounds for the Titans. Tyler James added 10 points.

