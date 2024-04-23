ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert meant for only a single block in a Minneapolis suburb was inadvertently sent throughout Minnesota's most populous county.

Police officers in Robbinsdale responded at around 6:30 p.m. Monday to a possible armed domestic situation, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Police said in a news release that officers found three people with weapons and they were detained. Capt. John Elder said police were still determining what charges might be filed and who was the victim.

Authorities said a shelter-in-place notification was supposed to be sent by the Hennepin County Communications Division only to the residents of that block. It was instead send throughout Hennepin County, which has nearly 1.3 million residents.

Elder said in a release that residents of the block were told to shelter in place until 10 p.m. Monday, and that there was no need for anyone beyond the block to shelter.