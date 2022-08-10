The Gophers men's hockey teams received its fourth verbal commitment since Aug. 1 when Carver's Brodie Ziemer announced Wednesday night on Instagram that he's joining coach Bob Motzko program.

Ziemer, a 5-10, 174-pound 16-year-old forward, will play for the U.S. National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich., during the upcoming season. He spent the past two seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault, amassing 49 goals and 59 assists for the Under-15 team in 2021-22 after collecting 109 points (49 goals, 60 assists) in 50 games on the Under-14 team the year before. Ziemer previously played for the Chaska/Chanhassen Bantam AA program.

Ziemer is a five-star recruit, according to the website PuckPreps. He follows the Gophers commitments of a trio of highly ranked players with Minnetonka ties – four-star forward Beckett Hendrickson, five-star forward Javon Moore and five-star defenseman John Whipple.