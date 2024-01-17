Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CALGARY, Alberta — Yegor Sharangovich scored a power-play goal in overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

The Coyotes were penalized for too many men at 3:03 of OT. Sharangovich, who was acquired in last summer's trade with the New Jersey Devils for Tyler Toffoli, roofed a sharp-angled shot with 17 seconds remaining in extra time.

''Heck of a shot. He's one of those guys that all he needs is one and he made it count,'' Flames winger Blake Coleman said.

Coleman scored his team-leading 20th goal, and his fifth in four games, and Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist for the Flames in their fourth straight win. Dan Vladar made 25 saves.

Sean Durzi had a goal and assist and Logan Cooley scored for the Coyotes, who led 2-0 early in the third period. Connor Ingram stopped 27 shots in the loss.

''We played a really solid game,'' Arizona head coach Andre Tourigny said. ''If you look at the scoring chances, the pace of the game, possession, it's a good team on the other side and I think we played one of our most complete games.''

The Flames played without winger Jonathan Huberdeau (illness) and also called up goaltender Dustin Wolf from the AHL's Wranglers after declaring Jacob Markstrom day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Calgary's power play that ranks among the worst in the NHL and went 0-for-4 in regulation time found success in OT. The Coyotes went 1-for-3.

The Coyotes led 2-0 on Cooley's power-play goal at 6:37 of the third period. Durzi's shot deflected off the toe of Cooley in the slot.

But Calgary pulled even with a pair of goals in a 63-second span. Coleman scored his team-leading 20th and his fifth in four games at 8:54 by redirecting Rasmus Andersson's feed from behind the goal line.

Kadri extended his point streak to seven straight games driving the net to knock in a one-handed pass from Martin Pospisil at 9:57.

After a scoreless first period, Durzi scored at 8:20 of the second period to give Arizona the early lead.

Vladar had an otherwise strong second period.

He repelled four shots during Arizona's power play a minute into the period, stopped Cooley on a breakaway and denied Jason Zucker on a good chance.

''I speak for a lot of us when I say we didn't have it tonight at all energy-wise and it just wasn't there. Vladdy gave us a chance to hang around,'' Coleman said. ''We talked about it in-between periods. We couldn't let this slip away no matter how we felt.''

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

Coyotes: Play at Vancouver on Thursday night.

