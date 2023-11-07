A 32-year-old Shakopee woman has been spared prison for providing a lethal dose of fentanyl to a Golden Valley man.

Bibi A. Said was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court to nearly a year in the workhouse after pleading guilty to third-degree murder in connection with the man's death on Dec. 26, 2020.

Judge Shereen Askalani set aside a term of more than seven years and put Said on supervised probation for five years. Said also was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay about $9,000 in restitution. In addition, Askalani dismissed an unrelated felony drug case against Said.

According to the criminal complaint, which did not identify the man:

The man's mother arrived at the man's home on Lee Avenue on Dec. 27 to check on him and found him dead on the couch. Officers searched the home and located a baggie with 3 ½ green pills marked with an "M." Testing determined they contained the deadly opioid fentanyl.

An autopsy concluded that the man overdosed on fentanyl and an anti-anxiety medication.

Officers located text messages on the man's cellphone that indicated Said provided the pills on Dec. 26. That same night, the man texted Said that he was worried about how he was feeling after taking the drugs and mentioned that his couch was covered in sweat.

Said's criminal history includes pleading guilty to committing perjury before a federal grand jury in connection with her role in a 2010 sex-trafficking ring. She was sentenced to a year of supervised release.

Charges against Said and 28 others alleged that the ring sold Somali girls — one as young as 12, another 13 — into prostitution. Officials say the ring, made up of members of three Somali street gangs, also committed credit card fraud and burglary. Investigators said girls were driven from the Twin Cities to Nashville and Columbus, Ohio, to perform sex acts for money.